The Clearfield County Commissioners issued a press release yesterday afternoon stating they are temporarily furloughing 42 county employees starting Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most are ‘rolling’ furloughs — two weeks on/two weeks off,” the release stated. “This enables full-time employees to keep their health insurance and other benefits during this trying time.
“With the county offices closed to the public and only essential business allowed, we are trying to reduce the number of people in our offices for employee safety. We also anticipate a huge surge of business once the county is fully reopened and we will need extra budgetary resources to deal with that. These temporary furloughs help us prepare financially for our local economic restart.”
The releases stated it is the goal to return all furloughed staff to work as soon as the county courts and offices are fully reopened.
According to Commissioner John Sobel, approximately a half dozen part-time employees were included in the layoffs while the rest are full-time workers — the latter of which are included in the rolling layoffs.
Sobel told The Progress the creation of the “rolling layoff” scenario did involve a lot of work on the part of the commissioners, Human Resources Director Marianne Sankey, Attorney Richard Miller, staff and elected officials.
“However, it really is the best solution to a very difficult situation,” Sobel said. “We felt we had to do layoffs for reasons of employee safety and budgetary savings. This accomplishes the same by keeping our employees whole and keeping the wheels of county government turning, even though in a reduced fashion.”
Commissioners Dave Glass, Tony Scotto and Sobel again emphasized that the furloughs are temporary and the employees will be called back to work once the COVID-19 emergency is over.
“We are taking these steps to ensure the safety of our employees, and to lessen financial hardships down the road for the county,” Scotto said. “This is temporary.”