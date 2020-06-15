DuBOIS — Social media comments made Friday afternoon by Clearfield Couty Commissioner Dave Glass regarding the status of COVID-19 cases in the area have been clarified by Penn Highlands Healthcare officials.
On the Facebook page entitled, “Dave Glass, Clearfield County Commissioner,” Glass said he had been in contact with PHH Friday about local reports of new COVID-19 cases in DuBois and surrounding areas.
Glass stated that Dr. Shaun Sheehan, medical director of Emergency Services and COVID-19 Task Force leader for PHH, confirmed to him that new case counts have increased.
“His (Sheehan’s) description was that positive tests in our area have gone ‘from 1-2 per week to now 4-5 per day,’” Glass said on his Facebook post. “This is shown in the relatively quick jump in Clearfield County cases; not long ago we were in the low 30s, today we are at 50.” That number refers to the region, not just Clearfield County. PHH has hospitals in Brookville, DuBois, Clearfield, St. Marys and Huntingdon.
Glass further stated that Sheehan “is particulary concerned about large group events. He (Sheehan) believes that most of the recent new cases can be traced back to large events — graduations, parties, large funerals, etc.”
However, several individuals commenting on the post by Glass stated the numbers were not adding up when compared to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
When quesioned by the Courier Express concerning the comments made by Glass, PHH issued the following press release:
“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn Highlands Healthcare has worked hard to keep our employees informed on a regular basis, and has also worked closely with local news media outlets to share the most up-to-date and accurate information we have with the public. Based on the latest clinical information at our organization, we have seen a very minimal increase in COVID-19 cases at this time in DuBois and the surrounding communities,” the release stated.
“Thanks in large part to the hard work of our staff, we currently have zero confirmed COVID-19 patients or residents at any of our facilities,” the release stated. “However, this is an opportunity to remind everyone that even though we are in the green phase, it remains very important that all individuals continue to practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands, and stay home as much as possible. At Penn Highlands Healthcare, our buildings remain safe, and our clinicians continue to adhere to strict precautions as we do our part to keep the community safe. Please continue to practice precautions and stay safe.”
Also circulating on Facebook was an internal message from Sheehan to PHH employees. In the beginning of that memo, Sheehan said, “This afternoon I learned that a comment I made earlier today was shared with the public via social media in a manner that is now causing concern. I would like to clarify so that you, our employees, are aware of the situation and have the most recent and accurate information.”
The rest of Sheehan’s memo to employees was the same as the release distributed to area media.
On Saturday, the Courier Express called Commissioners Tony Scotto and John Sobel, who both said Glass did contact them Friday morning via text indicating that he talked to Sheehan about the COVID-19 situation. They both said they agreed with Glass to issue a statement from all three of the commissioners. However, Scotto and Sobel both said they were not aware of the data information that was posted since neither of them talked to Sheehan.
Glass, on his Facebook post, stated that after a brief discussion with the commissioners on Friday, Sheehan and the commissioners agreed on this public statement:
“The Clearfield County Commissioners and the Penn Highlands Hospital system would like to remind citizens that even though our area is in ‘green phase,’ it is important to continue to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. We encourage everyone to wear masks in group settings or while inside public buildings; wash hands regularly; stay home if you feel sick; and minimize close contact with our most at-risk citizens (examples include the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems). We also encourage you to avoid large gatherings as much as possible. Large gatherings provide opportunities for the disease to spread very quickly. If you must attend a large gathering, please wear a mask and minimize close contact with others.”
“I didn’t want the statement to be as excitable, because I didn’t want to cause a panic, or exacerbate people being upset, that sort of thing. So we agreed on the statement as was put out,” said Sobel. “We agreed in the sense that people need to continue to be careful, actually that the virus isn’t going to go away until there’s a vaccine developed. But at the same token, we didn’t want to frighten people, or get people upset or cause any kind of panic.”
Scotto noted that the commissioners have invited Sheehan to attend their meeting on June 23 for further updates.
Glass told the Courier Express that he stands 100 percent behind everything he posted on social media over the weekend.
“If I was given bad information, I cannot control that,” said Glass.
“I’d also like to point out that the minutiae matter less than the overall message ... 35, 40, 50 positives ... doesn’t tell us much,” said Glass. “But if there has been a recent increase in local cases ... and the doctors think large events are problematic (and I note the CDC just put out a large event warning as well) ... isn’t discretion the better part of valor here?”
“I get that folks want to rush back to the way things were. So do I,” said Glass. “But I refuse to ignore data, I refuse to ignore the recommendations of scientists and doctors — and as a county leader I feel it’s my duty to try to inform. All I care about here is giving folks good info and trying to keep them safe. No more no less.”