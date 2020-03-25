HARRISBURG — Clearfield County now has two confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
As of 12 a.m. Wednesday, there were 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,127 in 44 counties. Clearfield County now has two of those cases.
The department also reported four new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 11. All confirmed cases are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: Stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Statewide, 1,127 cases of COVID-19 have been reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 11,193 patients who have tested negative, and 11 total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6.