The Clearfield County Fair and the Corner Concerts are still in limbo due to the COVID-19 emergency, according to Clearfield Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott.
Borough council discussed whether the fair and the concert series will be able to be held this year at its meeting Thursday night.
Stott said no decision on the fair has yet been made by the fair board.
“I don’t envy the fair board in having to make a very difficult decision,” Stott said.
She said many fairs have already canceled and she said the fair board is looking at all aspects — from the livelihood of vendors to residents having something to do in August, to the fair board’s financial capabilities to be able to continue to run the fair grounds.
“It’s going to be a tough decision,” Stott said.
Despite these trying times, Stott said the fair board has been there for the community. For example, when the borough was having traffic issues with the Salvation Army distributing FEMA meals at its facility, the fair board opened up its buildings for the distribution. Today, the fair board is allowing a drive-through parade to be held at the fairground to celebrate Clearfield graduates.
“The fair board really has stepped up and tried to help us whenever they could,” Stott said.
Fair manager Greg Hallstrom was not available for comment.
Stott also said Steve Albert, organizer of the popular Corner Concert series, is willing to have the Corner Concert series return to Shaw Park again this year. On Friday evenings during the summer months, Albert organizes concerts featuring local artists at Shaw Park at the corner of E. Market Street and Front Street. The concerts are free of charge but they do take donations for the performers and local charities.
The first concert is supposed to be held on June 5.
Stott said if the county is still in Gov. Tom Wolf’s “yellow” phase, events are limited to 25 people or less, and these concerts often draw significantly more than 25.
Stott said the band scheduled for June 5 is “Hell Bent” — a well-known area band and she doesn’t think they would be able to keep the crowds to less than 25 people.
Stott said she knows that people in the area are desperate for something to do, but until Clearfield County is at least in the green phase, she doesn’t see how they can allow the concert to be held.
“Hopefully we are in the green phase by then,” Stott said.
Council President Lewis Duttry noted even if the county is in the green phase, it still isn’t clear if events such as this are allowed to be held.