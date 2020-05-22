HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday that there are 980 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 65,392.
There are 4,869 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 102 new deaths.
Clearfield County’s total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 33, while Elk County remains steady at six total cases and Jefferson County remained unchanged with seven cases, the latest update from the state said.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 897, in Elk County at 272 and in Jefferson County at 443, according to the Department of Health.
Statewide, 303,514 patients have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County’s number of cases was unchanged, with 25 reported cases now and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported two new cases, with a total of 88 reported cases and four deaths.
— Centre County reports a total of 136 cases and five deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains unchanged with four reported cases.
— McKean County was unchanged with a total of 11 reported cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,113 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,306 cases among employees, for a total of 16,419 at 570 distinct facilities in 44 counties.