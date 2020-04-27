HARRISBURG — Clearfield County continue to hold steady with the number of COVID-19 cases reported, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Monday update.
Clearfield County remains unchanged with 11 cases. Neighboring Elk County has three cases and Jefferson County has four.
The number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 395, 148 in Elk County and 305 in Jefferson County.
As of today statewide, there have been 1,597 confirmed deaths in Pennsylvania.
There were an additional 885 cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 42,050. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
According to the Monday report, Centre County reported six new cases, bringing its total to 87 cases and one death as a result of COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,037 resident cases of COVID-19, and 862 cases among employees, for a total of 7,899 at 441 distinct facilities in 40 counties. Out of the total deaths, 990 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
A total of 161,372 patients have tested negative in the state to date.