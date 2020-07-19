HARRISBURG — Clearfield County had the least amount of positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend with one case reported by the state Department of Health.
The same could not be said of surrounding counties.
Centre County reported nine new cases; Jefferson County reported six; Blair County reported nine; and Cambria reported four.
Elk County reported four new cases and its second death. It was the second death since the first one was reported on Friday.
There were 1,549 cases reported in the state over the weekend — 763 on Saturday and 786 on Sunday.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 138 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 182 cases.
Clearfield County and surrounding areas have amassed the following totals:
- Blair –135 total cases and 1 death
- Cambria –167 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre –279 cases and 9 deaths
- Clearfield –99 cases and 0 deaths
- Elk –37 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson –47 cases and 1 death
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 12 and July 18 is 146,701 with 5,552 positive cases. There were 20,212 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 18. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,015 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 8 new deaths reported.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 926,352 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,638 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,599 cases among employees, for a total of 22,237 at 788 distinct facilities in 59 counties. Out of total deaths, 4,803 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,507 of total cases are in health care workers.