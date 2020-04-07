BELLEFONTE — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre County Board of Commissioners will be offering public participation via teleconference at their weekly public meetings held at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays.
“We want to continue to offer our residents a way to engage with us during our public meetings without them having to physically be in the room,” said Chair Michael Pipe. “Centre County Government is operating, but we want people to stay home, stay calm, and stay safe.”
During their public meetings, the board accepts public comment for items not appearing on the agenda at the beginning of the meeting. The board also accepts public comment for items that do appear on the agenda while the item is under consideration.
- To join the meeting via teleconference dial 699-8580 and enter 138-2535 and press the # key. All callers will be muted automatically. To participate in public comment, callers can press 5 on their phone’s keypad. Their call will be unmuted in the order it is received, allowing them to offer public comment. People wishing to offer public comment will be asked to identify themselves and the municipality in which they reside. They will be given five minutes for their comments. After they offer public comment they will be muted again.
The board’s Tuesday 10 a.m. meetings can also be viewed live on C-NET Channel 7 or by visiting https://www.youtube.com/cnetcentrecounty.
The board is limiting attendance at their meetings to 10 people in their meeting room. Members of the press are allowed to attend the meetings in-person but are also welcomed to join the meeting via teleconference and ask questions throughout the meeting.