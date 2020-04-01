Due to many precautionary measures implemented recently to halt the spread of COVID-19, area seniors have been impacted. Many are now placed at nutritional risk, experiencing lag time in getting prescriptions, unable to conduct telehealth appointments with physicians, and having difficulty getting to the store for essentials.
Social isolation is difficult for older adults, it not only protects them from contracting or potentially spreading COVID-19, but also can negatively impact seniors’ emotional and mental wellbeing when socializing with loved ones becomes a challenge.
Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging is seeing a significant increase in need among the region’s older adults for home-delivered meals, grocery/home essentials/prescription deliveries, home maintenance, protective equipment, telemedicine capabilities, and oral care supplies. While the list of needs is extensive, it doesn’t cover everything that may become a concern for seniors at a time like this.
Because of these increased needs, CCAAA has launched the “Sponsor a Senior” campaign encouraging community members and businesses to “sponsor” an older adult for only $20. All money raised through this campaign will be used to provide for emergent needs faced by senior citizens, especially during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Area businesses and individuals can participate in sponsoring a senior by making a donation online at https://www.ccaaa.net/sponsor-a-senior or by submitting a check made payable to “CCAAA” in the mail at P.O. Box 550, Clearfield PA 16830.
If submitting a check, donors are asked to please write “Sponsor a Senior” on the memo line of the check. Volunteers who would like to donate their time are encouraged to stop by the agency at 103 North Front St., Clearfield, to complete a volunteer form. Any older adult in need of services, including home-delivered meals, is encouraged to contact the agency at 765-2696.