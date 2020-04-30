KYLERTOWN — Children look forward to birthdays and all that come with it. But with the coronavirus pandemic, that has changed. Traditional birthday parties with friends and classmates are not feasible due to social distancing guidelines.
But for one Kylertown girl, however, she received much more than a traditional birthday party would have ever offered — she had her own personal parade.
Cora Norfolk celebrated her 6th birthday on Tuesday. Her father, Stephen, said his wife, Brandy, wanted to do something special for Cora's "unicorn birthday." So they thought about doing a mini parade and contacted two friends weeks ago: Trooper Adam Gibson of Clearfield-based state police and Dane Danko of the Morris Township Vol. Fire Co.
"What transpired Tuesday afternoon was more than anyone could have imagined," Stephen said. "We were thinking one fire truck and one police car, but no. Our friends did one better."
The birthday parade for Cora ended up having three PSP squad cars, multiple fire trucks from the Morrisdale, Grassflat and Winburne fire companies, friends, family, school teachers, doctors and nurses being a part of the parade — each waving from vehicles and carrying signs and banners.
Stephen said they met at the Kylertown Truckstop and proceeded from there to their home on Ryberg Drive.
"Every house along the way had residents running out of their houses cheering and taking pictures," Stephen said. "Not all knew this was coming, but it soon spread. It was uplifting. What turned out to be a little girl's birthday became much more. She brought entire communities together."
Stephen said he was thrilled at the turnout and couldn't have imagined it going that well whenever they originally planned it, especially during these tough times.
"In an uncertain time, this is exactly what was needed," Stephen said. "It was like a reset, a second chance, a reassurance. There wasn't a dry eye around."
Cora also got to take a ride in a Winbure Vol. Fire Co. truck by its Chief Harold David, along with Cora's brother, Blake, and their dog, Raige. Stephen said they made sure to follow all necessary social distancing and health administration precautions.
"Thanks go out to all involved who made this special day happen," Stephen said. "Cora feels it's going to be tough to top this birthday."