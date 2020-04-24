DuBOIS — Approximately 100 community members turned out Tuesday night for a prayer vigil in the parking lots of the Penn Highlands DuBois West campus. The vigil was organized by DuBois Light & Life Church, in collaboration with several other area churches. Organizers said their intent was to bring the community together and pray for each employee and patient of the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.
Participants inside more than 50 vehicles used their four-way flashers and signs displayed on their vehicles to convey messages of thanks and support to Penn Highlands employees, who have worked to keep their facilities safe from the COVID-19 virus.
Some vehicles also displayed red hearts in the windows, designed “to show Penn Highlands that they are the heart of the community and that every one of them are prayed for,” according to promotional materials issued by DuBois Light & Life church.
“We were not promoting our church, we were trying to promote the staff there,” Pastor Mark Lutcher said after the vigil. “We are in awe of their sacrifice. We have several (Penn Highlands) nurses who attend our church, and the employees are all making sacrifices so that we stay healthy. This hit us emotionally. Along with the police department and the ambulance service, they’re our local heroes.”
Lutcher said assistant pastor Josh McConnell spearheaded the vigil, and Lutcher wasn’t anticipating how the experience would touch him.
“Some nurses in the NICU put a sign in the window that said, ‘Thank you,’ Lutcher said. "Another nurse told someone we know that it literally brought her to tears. The biggest thing for me was that people in our car even remembered (to pray for) the janitors and secretaries and everyone who steps foot in the building, as well as the patients. It was very powerful and moving.”
Penn Highlands CEO Steve Fontaine, speaking for the hospital's staff and employees, said, “This pandemic has created a difficult and emotional experience for each and every member of our Penn Highlands Healthcare team. The thoughts, prayers, and donations have lifted the spirits of all our employees during these trying times. This group’s prayer vigil was another example of how our communities are rallying to support our health care system.”
Lutcher said the church plans to promote blood drives on the health system’s behalf, and members have also begun to create baskets containing snacks, hand sanitizer, and other donated treats for the nurses' stations at all of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s facilities.
“We want them to know that when they’re working long hours,” Lutcher said, “someone in our community is loving and honoring them.”