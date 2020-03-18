West Branch Charge announces cancellations
Sunday worship service have been cancelled for March 22 and 29 in the West Branch Charge. This includes locations Palestine, Morrisdale, Summit Hill, and Fairview.
Palestine UMC cancels Easter Egg hunt
Palestine United Methodist Church has cancelled its Easter Egg Hunt originally scheduled for March 29.
UMC churches announce upcoming closures
Worship Services have been cancelled for March 22 and 29 at Grace United Methodist Church in Philipsburg, Ohio UMC in Osceola Mills, and Sanborn UMC in Houtzdale. All other activities for the weeks of March 22 and 29 have also been cancelled at the three churches.
Trinity UM postpones super indoor yard sale
Trinity United Methodist Church of Clearfield has postponed its super indoor yard sale scheduled for this weekend. The event will be rescheduled with the dates and times to be announced.