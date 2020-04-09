CLEARFIELD — An anonymous, out-of-state donor gave 1,100 pandemic flu preparation kits to Penn Highlands Clearfield to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each kit contains two N95 masks, four surgical masks and hand sanitizer. This donation provides Penn Highlands Healthcare with 2,200 N95 masks and 4,400 surgical masks along with the bottles of sanitizer.
“This donor was thankful that we had taken care of a family member, previously,” Rhonda Halstead, president of Penn Highlands Clearfield said. “We are so grateful that he remembered us. It takes a special person to give so much to a community where he doesn’t live. It is truly appreciated.”
Penn Highlands Healthcare has been working as a system to prepare for COVID-19. It developed a system-wide, multidisciplinary COVID-19 Task Force that includes key representatives from across the PHH system.
It has also invited community members and organizations to donate personal protective equipment, PPE, and these supplies will be added to inventory as the health system enacts preparedness measures in the event that the spread of COVID-19 should pose a threat to local communities.
Penn Highlands Healthcare Supply Chain Management has issued a list of the supplies that may potentially be needed: N95 respirator masks, face masks, surgical masks, exam gloves, isolation gowns, head covers, shoe covers and Sani-Cloth wipes. Donors may reach out to Alycia Scott at 375-3391 or acscott@phhealthcare.org or Jennifer Bowser at 375-3370 or jbowser@phhealthcare.org.
Anyone who would like to make an in-kind gift or donate money also can call 375-3901, mail it to PHH Fund Development, PO Box 447, DuBois, PA 15801, or go to www.phhealthcare.org/heroes.
For more information about COVID-19 as it may affect the community, visit www.phhealthcare.org/coronavirus.