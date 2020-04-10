(TNS) — Pennsylvania could be close to the peak of the coronavirus crisis.
According to the online model created by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at University of Washington, the state will hit high points in demand for hospital beds, ICU beds and invasive ventilators next week.
The death rate in the state has already peaked, the model shows.
The model projected April 7 as the high-point for deaths per day in Pennsylvania. The state reported 69 deaths that day.
Deaths took a steep dive the following day in the model, mirroring what took place in real life. The model predicted 25 deaths for April 8, and the state reported a total of 29.
The model shows the daily death rate moving back up to 40 on April 15, but then trending downward until reaching zero per day in mid-May. No deaths are projected from May 14 through Aug. 4, the latest date included in the model.
The model shows that Pennsylvania should be in good shape when it comes to resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. For the three resources it looks at — total hospital beds, ICU beds and invasive ventilators — need is not projected to surpass supply.
The model predicts a peak in the need for hospital beds at 2,180 on April 13. The state has 14,395 beds available.
For ICU beds, the projected high in need is 425 on April 14. The state has 1,043 available.
The peak for invasive ventilator need is projected to be 361 on April 14. That number is much different from numbers reported by the state Department of Health, which listed 589 invasive ventilators in use as of Thursday.
The Department of Health reports the state has a total of more than 5,000 invasive ventilators, just under 1,500 of which are in use for COVID-19 and other patients.
All of the numbers in the University of Washington model, which was last updated on April 8, have a wide range of statistical uncertainty.
For example, it’s upper limit for deaths per day in Pennsylvania is 94 on April 13, a day on which the model project 39 deaths.
Likewise, the possible peaks for resources could be much higher than the model’s projection. The need could be as high as 4,811 for all hospital beds and 902 for ICU beds. The invasive ventilator need could be as high as 765.
All of those numbers still fall below the amount of resources available.