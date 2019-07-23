The 2019 Corner Concert Series is already at its halfway point, as the public is invited to Shaw Park in downtown Clearfield every Friday night at 7 p.m. to listen to talented performers from all over central PA.
This Friday, July 26 will feature the duo “Happy Hour” from the Bedford area. They play a variety of popular songs and always bring a fun show.
Donations will be collected for You Are Worthy-women empowering women ministries. You can like and share the event on Facebook and join us this Friday night for a relaxing evening at the Corner Concert.