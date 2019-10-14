Cooling Stress Tips: It pays to make good decisions

(TNS) — Do you realize how powerful a good decision is? Nothing can change the course of your life faster than a sound, well-thought-out decision.
In fact, your life is really the sum total of all the decisions you’ve ever made. While family history, childhood experiences, and your DNA factor into the mix, your decisions hold a lot of power.
For example, if you choose to marry young, skip college and have two children before the age of 25, your life will have a specific set of challenges and rewards. On the other hand, if you join the military, skip college, and decide to travel the world, you’ll have a totally different experience.
Making productive decisions is tough to do when you’re really young. But, as you gain maturity, you may start to question the power of each and every decision.
These tips can lead to making better decisions:
— Use your imagination to see things differently. Take time to picture in your mind what will happen if you commit to something. Then, imagine what will happen if you fail to make that decision.
— Write down all the steps you will need to take. Ask yourself, “Am I willing to take these steps?”
— Be honest about your own discipline. If you can take most of the steps without input or cheerleading from others, that’s good. If you know you are weak, figure out why you don’t trust yourself.
“My family tried to discourage me from starting a unique retail clothing store,” says a woman we’ll call Linda. “I’m glad I didn’t listen, though,” she insists. “I have the energy to do well, because I love fashion and designing clothes. After just three years, I’m making three times the money I did as a teacher.”
Keep in mind that decisions will require sacrifice. This means costing you time, money, aggravation, and the freedom to do other things.
“I had to give up my free time for three years,” says a man we’ll call Jack. “I worked full time and finished my college degree.”
Jack says there were plenty of times he wanted to quit. “I was half asleep in class and exhausted at work. But, I wanted it so badly, I was willing to keep pushing.”
It’s also important to associate the stress you’ll undoubtedly feel if you fail to make a decision. Ask: What will result in my life, if I get lazy and don’t act?
It’s much better to try and fail, and push forward while sacrificing, than to live with loss.
“I knew that my failure to get a divorce was costing me safety and security,” says a woman we’ll call Tiffany.
“Deciding to leave an abusive spouse would have been difficult twenty years ago. Nowadays, there are support groups to help.”
Tiffany did make the decision to leave two years ago. She’s much happier now and her ex-husband got himself into counseling.
“My tough decision led to helping our children,” says Tiffany. “I praise their dad for getting therapy and now talk with him on the phone. If I’d stayed with my ex, I feel we would have all suffered more.”
In order to become adept at making decisions, it pays to practice a lot.
For example, make decisions to take vitamins, exercise more regularly, read a good book, or sign up for a class.
Once you trust yourself to make small decisions, it becomes easier to make bigger ones.
Judi Light Hopson is author of the stress management book, “Cooling Stress Tips.” She is also executive director of USA Wellness Cafe at www.usawellnesscafe.org.