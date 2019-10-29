The Rolling Stones sang “Time Waits for No One,” and some days I believe there never was a truer statement. This time of the year with Thanksgiving less than a month away and just under two months to Christmas, having a recipe for a simple, quick-to-prepare, relatively inexpensive, one-pot meal could be a lifesaver.
Today’s recipe reminds me of the boxed dinner you use to help hamburger, but this is better because you know exactly what goes into it.
This time of year is so busy, kids are well into the school year and all the events and activities that go along with that, not to mention additional church and community functions . . . some weeks you could go somewhere different every day.
Hectic schedules calls for meals that go together quickly but yet are hearty enough to fill up hungry stomachs.
The ingredients for Barbecue Bacon Cheeseburger Skillet are always in my refrigerator or on the pantry shelves. It is a cinch to put together even for someone with not a lot of cooking experience (meaning my husband could even do this if he tried).
The basic dish lends itself well to some personalization. If you are not a barbecue sauce lover, omit it and put in a couple teaspoonfuls of Worcestershire sauce. If you would like to make this a meal with Italian flavors, leave out the barbecue sauce and the bacon and add a teaspoon of dried Italian herbs. It could be just a cheeseburger meal by omitting the barbecue sauce, bacon and adding a couple squirts of yellow mustard to the sauce.
I like bacon with my barbecue sauce, (think of Western burger flavors) so I chopped and browned four slices of bacon. I drained the bacon well and added it to my cooked and drained ground beef and vegetable mixture and then proceeded with the remainder of the recipe.
I thought the bacon really enhanced the flavor but it is totally up to you as to whether you add it to your dish or not.
You can also change up the cheese depending on how you flavor the casserole. I used shredded sharp cheddar on mine but you could also use mozzarella, Parmesan or a blend of cheeses depending on what your family likes and how you choose to flavor the dish.
Barbecue Bacon Cheeseburger Skillet
- 2 cups elbow macaroni, cooked to package instructions
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 small onion, peeled and diced
- 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
- 1 10.75 ounce can of condensed tomato soup
- 1/2 cup hot water
- 1/4 cup barbecue sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- Salt to taste, if needed
- 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese.
- Four slices of bacon, diced, if desired
Cook the bacon in a large skillet until crisp. Remove with tongs and set aside to drain. Remove any of the bacon fat from the skillet. Over medium-high heat, cook the ground beef, onions and garlic, stirring from time to time, until the beef is lightly browned and the vegetables are soft and translucent. Sprinkle with pepper and salt if using. Stir in the cooked bacon, if using. Add the barbecue sauce, water, and tomato soup. Bring to the boil, then turn down the heat and simmer. Add the cooked macaroni to the bacon/beef mixture. Add 3/4 cup of the cheese to the mixture and stir. Then sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top and allow it to melt.