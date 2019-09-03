Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. announced Clearfield County's Fugitive of the Week for the week of Sept. 3.
Shaw identified the fugitive as Chase Conway, 29, of Stone Street, Osceola Mills.
Shaw stated that Conway is wanted for failure to appear at Criminal Call held on Aug. 29 at which time a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On June 13, Trooper Andrew Mills of the Pennsylvania State Police, Clearfield Barracks, filed a Criminal Complaint charging Conway with: 1) Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, F; 2) Flight to Avoid Apprehension, F3; 3) Resisting Arrest, M2; 4) Possession of a Controlled Substance, M; 5) Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, M; 6) False ID to Law Enforcement, M3; and related offenses.
An affidavit of probable cause filed by Tpr. Mills states that on June 12, police responded to reports of an impaired driver. Upon arriving on scene, a male was observed passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and to be sweating profusely. After troopers woke up the male, he provided them with his name, which was later determined to be false.
Upon completion of field sobriety testing, Troopers attempted to take the male into custody. At that time, the male fled on foot but was quickly apprehended. During transport to the Clearfield Hospital, the male admitted to recently using methamphetamine. Upon arrival at the hospital, Troopers were able to positively identify the male as Conway and Troopers were able to confirm multiple warrants. A subsequent search of Conway’s vehicle pursuant to a valid search warrant produced methamphetamine, a scale, packaging material, and various other controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
On June 19, a preliminary hearing was held and all charges were held to court. On Aug. 29, Conway failed to appear for Criminal Call and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Conway is described as a white Caucasian male that is six feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with knowledge of Conway’s location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800)-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney web site at "www.ClearfieldDA.org" and selecting "Report A Crime."