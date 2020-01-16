A reputation for exclusion based on social-justice conformity can have unhappy consequences. Witness the fate of Evergreen State College in Washington state, where enrollment continues to fall nearly three years after a controversy over identity politics captured national attention.
The school’s negative notoriety dates to spring 2017, when students and staff requested that white people, including students, stay away from campus during a “Day of Absence.” Biology professor Bret Weinstein objected, writing in an email that “on a college campus, one’s right to speak — or to be — must never be based on skin color.” Administrators then stood by as student censors accused Mr. Weinstein of racism, disrupted his class, occupied the school library, and otherwise ran amok on campus.
It turns out that students aren’t clamoring for the privilege of paying for an education in such a hostile environment. Evergreen accepts 97 percent of applications, but enrollment dropped to 2,854 full-time students last fall, compared to 3,810 the semester of the protests. Enrollment increased over the same period at other Washington universities.
State lawmakers cushioned the financial blow of lost tuition revenue, but Evergreen’s budget is still down some 9 percent since 2018. The university cut spending on goods, services and travel, eliminated one division of the college, trimmed its curriculum and laid off 22 employees, further reducing staff through attrition. Since fiscal 2017, it’s down 10 regular faculty members and 35 adjuncts, bringing the total number of faculty positions down to 170.
Evergreen has blamed its misfortunes on everything from public skepticism about the value of a liberal-arts education to the tight labor market. But “the events of spring 2017” affected Evergreen State’s “image and brand” and “are the most likely factor associated with the roughly 20 percent decline in applications for fall 2018,” conceded a June 2018 report for administrators on enrollment stabilization and recovery.
The introspection stops there. In June 2019, college president George Bridges bemoaned that “detractors still promote misperceptions about Evergreen” even as he admitted that “enhancing Evergreen’s reputation is critical to increasing enrollment.”
Nearly one in three of Evergreen’s first-year students reported that they felt “excluded, silenced, ignored or disrespected” because of their political beliefs, according to an October 2019 school survey. Less than one-third felt “very” or “quite” confident they’d be able to find a satisfying job after Evergreen. Sounds like they’re right to worry.
