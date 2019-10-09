GRANBY, Conn. — Lizzy Cappelli says what many competitive runners do about racing: that the rush is in the wind at her face, that there’s exhilaration in the burst toward the finish line, that there’s something particularly rewarding about achieving what may have felt impossible.
“I just love the feeling of speed,” said Cappelli, a Granby High senior. “As an athlete you get to really push yourself past things. I love improving my time and knowing that I’m pushing myself farther than I thought I could.”
Cappelli is blind, yet she sees racing the same as anyone with a numbered bib. She is blind, legally and nearly completely, and the irony is that blindness has enabled her to see the world and its colorful possibilities with great clarity.
She is blind but she has seen the world from up above, standing at the edge of the Grand Canyon, and she has seen it from underneath as a scuba diver. She has her boating license. She went to space camp in Huntsville, Ala. She has rafted down the Colorado River and skied down mountains in New Hampshire.
Fascinated by the sciences, Cappelli, 18, has participated in engineering programs at Ensign-Bickford Aerospace locally, and as part of the National Federation for the Blind in Baltimore. She is the lead trainer at home for dogs her family raises and then returns to the blind community as guides. She swims. She’s a major in a local fife and drum corps. She is working on a senior capstone project about how to make engineering more accessible to the blind.
And all the while she is running. Down the side of streets, through the woods, across the finish line. She is a team captain for Granby coach Kathy Lundin.
“I think people’s perspective is that blindness is considered a negative and being blind or having a disability, you can’t achieve or your expectations might be lower,” Cappelli said after her latest 5K race at Granby. “I feel like, if you act that way, if you have a negative [attitude] toward it, it just fuels that bias even more, and that stereotype.
“I’ve always been blind. It’s what I’ve known. Everyone is like, ‘You’re so amazing and you’re such an inspiration,’ but for me it’s just what I see. Others see 20/20. This is how I see the world. I’m not accomplishing anything more than anyone else is. I’m just doing it in a different way.”
It doesn’t take long, whether by watching or listening, to realize how impressive Cappelli is. She’s personable, intelligent, carries herself with a balance of maturity beyond her years and the self-deprecating goofiness that any happy teenager possesses. Her limitations are few, really, beyond the fact that she will never be able to drive.
Lundin was her guide for a recent race.
“And she fell,” Lundin said. “The pavement changed, she went down and I felt so bad. She goes, ‘It happens all the time, Coach. No big deal.’ And then she was like, ‘LET’S GO!’ “
Cappelli has no vision in her right eye beyond some light perception. Basically, if you were to shine a flashlight in her face, that eye would recognize it. Her left-eye vision is 20/300, meaning she can see 10 feet with detail and just blurriness beyond that.
This is why: Cappelli has the eye disease retinopathy of prematurity. She was born on Sept. 13, 2001, two days after the 9/11 attacks and just 27 weeks into Anne’s pregnancy.
A micro preemie, she came into this world weighing 1 pound, 2 ounces, and spent the first seven months of her life in the hospital. She came out of the womb with a strong Apgar score and was healthy, all things considered, but that same day she had to be resuscitated and there were many times in the months to follow when doctors told the Cappellis they didn’t think little Lizzy would live.
Cappelli can read large-print books if she holds them two inches from her face. She reads Braille on occasion, too, knows when certain teachers are in the school hallways based on the sound of their heels, and uses a cane in unfamiliar settings.
Watching Cappelli race is something, her determined charge up an incredibly steep hill before the final sprint on the Granby course, her careful negotiation of paths that take her through a winding route in and around the school property. She veers off quite often — just slightly, though.
Cappelli has recently been assisted by Krista Iwanicki, a 2015 Granby High graduate who volunteers for the Connecticut chapter of Achilles International, which provides guides to runners with a variety of disabilities.
Iwanicki, a standout lacrosse player at Granby and now a graduate student and player at American International College in Springfield, is a recreational runner who came across an Achilles table at an event in Simsbury and signed up. Her assignment, among many others, is to stay just ahead and just to the left of Cappelli during races.
Her importance to the operation is in her bright yellow shirt, which Cappelli can see and follow. And it is in her words — constant descriptions that paint the picture of the course for Cappelli and allow Cappelli to develop a strategy and simply worry about racing, her time, her breathing, decisions on when to push.
How steep is the upcoming hill and how long is the incline? Where is the next sharp turn? Is there a crowd? And tree roots. Where are those darn dangerous roots? Those are a nightmare.
Cross country is easy in that you join a team and there’s a particular camaraderie not always associated with other sports. Runners train together, cheer together, and results don’t matter so much after they all go their separate ways at their own pace and reconvene with embraces at the finish line. That’s what drew Cappelli to the sport as a freshman.
Yet cross country is incredibly difficult because you’re always competing against yourself. Having a guide allows Cappelli to think just like any of her teammates or competitors once the gun is fired.
Cappelli is usually Granby’s seventh or eighth best runner. She finished last week’s race in 28:35, her best time of the season.
It’s not about that, though. Life isn’t about where you start or even where you finish. It’s about what you make of all the twists and turns, how you feel along the way, what you allow yourself to do and, yes, see.