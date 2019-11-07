HARRISBURG — A $71,600 state grant has been awarded to protect waterways and water quality along the Susquehanna River Watershed in Centre County, state Rep. Scott Conklin announced today.
Conklin, D-Centre, said the grant was awarded to ClearWater Conservancy of Central PA Inc. to construct eight acres of riparian forest buffers along waterways in the Susquehanna River Watershed to provide protection against pollutants and reduce erosion and flooding. The funds will also be used for outreach to landowners, buffer plantings and other related improvements along the watershed, Conklin added.
“Protecting our waterways is so important to our region, as they provide a variety of recreational and outdoor opportunities and ensure overall quality of life for residents and visitors alike,” Conklin said. “Taking these proactive measures now will keep the Susquehanna River clean for all to enjoy for years to come.”
The DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation rivers conservation grants focus on conserving and protecting state waterways and outdoor recreational opportunities, including installing riparian buffers to improve the health and diversity of local ecosystems and also to develop long-term water-quality management programs. More information can be found at this link: https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Grant