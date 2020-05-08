HARRISBURG — State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, is encouraging area school districts to consider applying for federal funds to help them in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Conklin said the Pennsylvania Department of Education applied last week to the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Once approved, school districts will need to apply for the funding.
“School districts have had to make enormous adjustments due to the pandemic and having their school closed, and these funds can assist in a variety of ways, including summer and after-school programs, technology purchases, and toward the cost of sanitation and cleaning supplies,” Conklin said. “I encourage districts to apply, once these funds are made available through PDE.”
Conklin said area school districts are anticipated to receive funding. Locally, the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District will receive $331,454.
PDE expects the U.S. Department of Education to approve the state’s application within a week and is currently working on a streamlined application process for school districts to ensure the funds can be available to districts as quickly as possible, Conklin added.
For more information, please visit this link: https://www.media.pa.gov/Pages/Education-Details.aspx?newsid=842