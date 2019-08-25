JOHNSTOWN (TNS) — A statement by executives of Conemaugh Health System and its Memorial Medical Center was released Friday afternoon, assuring residents “our hospital is safe.”
Posted as a press release on the health system website, Conemaugh.org, the statement is headlined, “We’re Proud to Be Your Partner in Health. Our Hospital is Safe, and Vital to Our Community. An Open Letter from the Leaders at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.”
Hospital spokeswoman Emily Korns said the statement is in response to social media comments “incited” by a story published on Page A1 in The Tribune-Democrat on Thursday, and also reported in other media. The story reported findings from a Health Department inspection at Conemaugh Memorial in March and April, which required the hospital to enter a corrective action plan to address staffing shortages and excessive mandatory overtime. The obstetrics department and a unit in the Ashman-Rose Pavilion were identified.
The press release was not sent to newspaper by email, following the general practice. It was posted on the Conemaugh website, with a link posted by Korns with a comment under the staffing shortage story on the The Tribune-Democrat’s Facebook page.
“We value the important role traditional and new media play in keeping our community informed of important issues, but also find that in the rush of a 24-hour news cycle and the business need for outlets to encourage ‘clicks’, headlines can be misrepresented and inaccurate,” the press release says, in part.
“For our hospital, we are challenged to explain complicated, nuanced healthcare topics instantly. The context of how our 500+ bed facility fits into norms for hospitals of similar size and scope gets lost.”
The headline in The Tribune-Democrat article, “‘It’s not safe for the patients’; Health Department report on Conemaugh” was taken directly from a Memorial maternity nurse’s comments, as reported publicly in the Health Department inspection.
Korns conceded that the headline was not inaccurate, but called it “sensational and misleading.” She added, “It’s inconsistent with our record on patient safety.”
Thursday’s story was based on the state report, with employees’ comments as reported by inspectors.
It included the hospital’s response provided to the newspaper, which outlined improvements achieved through the corrective action plan.
“The role of a local media outlet is to keep its community informed of situations that could impact lives and livelihoods,” said Chip Minemyer, The Tribune-Democrat editor.
“Conemaugh is an important institution of great prominence in our region. We must report the considerable good the health system does, as well as those moments when the news might be less favorable.
“This story was fair, based on the findings of a state report, and included a response from Conemaugh.”
The hospital leaders’ open letter on the website does not directly address the obstetrics unit staffing, mandatory overtime policies or the corrective action plan. It lists hospital achievements and protocols that leaders say should be considered by those who are unsure about the care at Conemaugh Memorial.
They include A-plus grades for safety Memorial earned from the LeapFrog group; regular audits and reviews by the Health Department, The Joint Commission accreditation organization; and its role as a regional health care provider with a Level 1 trauma center and Level 3 Regional Intensive Care Nursery, along with recognized cardiovascular, stroke, imaging and joint replacement programs.
Leaders also note the hospital employs more than 2,500 people, features several medical education programs, supports numerous local organizations and pays more than $8.3 million in taxes.
The “open letter” is signed by William Caldwell, Conemaugh Health System market president and Memorial’s CEO; Dr. Susan Williams, health system chief medical officer; Jelden Arcilla, Memorial chief nursing officer; David Paulosky, health system CFO; Linda Fanale, Memorial CFO; and Nicolene Kushner, Conemaugh Physician Group president.