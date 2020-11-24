HARRISBURG — The tri-county region reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported 55 additional cases, Jefferson County reported 20 and Elk County reported 12. Jefferson County also reported one additional death.
Cambria County reported 199 new cases and four more deaths. Blair County reported 81 cases and three deaths, while Centre County reported 110 new cases and no additional deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 3,521 cases and 56 deaths
- Cambria — 3,558 cases and 45 deaths
- Centre — 5,875 cases and 35 deaths
- Clearfield — 1,301 cases and 10 deaths
- Elk — 454 cases and 3 deaths
- Jefferson — 609 cases and 6 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 6,669 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 321,070.
There are 3,459 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 767 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,200 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 13 stood at 11.1%.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 405,883 with 49,539 positive cases. There were 38,668 test results reported to the department through Nov. 23.
There were 81 new deaths reported for a total of 9,951 deaths attributed to COVID-19.