STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Medical Center currently have 20 COVID positive inpatients between the ages 25 to 84.
According to Executive Vice President Tiffany Cabibbo, there have been 74 COVID positive patients admitted to the facility so far in March, with an average of 16 COVID positive inpatients per day.
“The past two weeks have seen an uptick of COVID-19 cases in our community, and with it, a slow but steady increase in numbers of patients hospitalized due to COVID. We are highly concerned by this trend,” Cabibbo said.
“While we are extremely pleased to report that Mount Nittany Health has provided more than 25,000 vaccines to community members to date, we must remain vigilant in our practices of masking, frequent hand washing and social distancing.
“Now is not the time to become complacent. We are hopeful for a time in the near future when we’ll be able to relax these guidelines, but until more people are vaccinated, we must continue to consistently take the proper safety precautions.”