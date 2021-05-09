The following can be attributed to Mount Nittany Health Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, Tiffany Cabibbo, DSc.
STATE COLLEGE — There are currently 16 COVID positive inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ages 48 to 93, with 17 COVID related admissions, and an average daily census of 19 COVID positive inpatients this first week in May, according to Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer Tiffany Cabibbo.
To date, MNMC has given or scheduled a total of more than 42,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at Mount Nittany Health. However, with less than 36 percent of Centre County fully vaccinated, there is a long way to go until the majority of the community is vaccinated and the region return to some semblance of normalcy again.
“With all Pennsylvanians ages 16 and older eligible to schedule their vaccination appointments – 16- and 17-year-olds are currently eligible for the Pfizer vaccine – we strongly encourage everyone that is eligible to sign up for a vaccine as soon as possible,” Cabibbo said in a statement.
To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine at Mount Nittany Health, register on the COVID-19 webpage at mountnittany.org/coronavirus. Click “Sign up now” and complete the form. As a reminder, people do not need to be a Mount Nittany Health patient to request an appointment, and there is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine. MNMC will contact each registrant with an appointment date and time.