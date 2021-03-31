Mount Nittany Medical Center issues latest COVID-19 update

STATE COLLEGE — There are currently 28 COVID-19 positive inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ages 44 to 90, according to MNMC Chief Clinical Officer Christopher Hester, M.D.
To date, there have been 118 COVID positive inpatients this month, with an average daily census of 18.
As community cases of the virus continue to rise, so do hospital numbers. COVID inpatient numbers have steadily been on the rise for the last few weeks.
MNMC continues to monitor virus activity in the community and within the health system on a daily basis, and are prepared to make service adjustments as needed to serve our COVID positive inpatients and those needing us for acute and surgical care. This includes the rescheduling of nonessential surgeries and procedures, if needed.
“We understand that with warmer weather upon us, there is a desire to return to a sense of normalcy in our lives. With picnic, baseball and outdoor activity season just around the corner, we, too, are ready to get past this pandemic. And while we have made great strides in the past year, we are not there yet,” Hester said in the statement.
Please help by continuing to avoid social gatherings, keep wearing masks and frequently wash your hands. These measures have been proven to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and we need the entire community to do its part so that each of us is once again able to safely enjoy quality time spent with family and friends.