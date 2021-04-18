STATE COLLEGE — There are currently 27 COVID-19 positive inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ages 28 to 89, with an average daily census of 25 COVID-19 positive inpatients so far this month, according to MNMC Spokeswoman Lee Ann Tripp.
By comparison, there was a total of 96 COVID-19 positive inpatients in February, averaging 18 inpatients per day.
“To date, we’re pleased to have given 35,089 vaccines, with 4,305 future vaccines scheduled,” Tripp said in a statement.
“The past month has seen an uptick in community cases of COVID-19, and a steady increase in COVID-related hospitalizations which has us very concerned.”
Tripp said MNMC continues to be committed to vaccinating as many people as the facility can, as quickly as it can following Pennsylvania Department of Health distribution guidelines.
Anyone 16 and older, according to DOH guidelines, is encouraged to sign up for a vaccine on the COVID-19 webpage at mountnittany.org/coronavirus. Click on the link “Join the waitlist,” and complete the form at your earliest convenience. When it’s your turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, MNMC will contact you with your appointment date and time.
“Because it will take many months to vaccinate everyone, we cannot stress enough how essential it is that we remain vigilant in the face of this very serious virus,” Tripp said. “We are not out of the woods yet, and we must work together to stay strong and continue to consistently practice safety measures including masking, frequent hand washing and social distancing.”