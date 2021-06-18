There are currently 7 COVID positive inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ages 58 to 76, with an average daily census of 8 COVID positive inpatients to date this month.
Vaccines
To date, less than half of Centre County residents – just under 50 percent – are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
As we continue to see lower numbers of COVID related hospitalizations, we strongly encourage everyone who is not vaccinated to schedule their appointment as soon as possible to ensure that we continue with this trend.
As a reminder, all Pennsylvanians ages 12 and older are eligible to schedule their vaccination appointments – 12 to 17-year-olds are currently eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Parents/guardians may register for a Pfizer vaccine for 12-17, and must be present at the time of the vaccine being administered to a minor.
To sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine at Mount Nittany Health, you can register on our COVID-19 webpage at mountnittany.org/coronavirus. Click “Sign up now” and complete the form at your convenience. As a reminder, you do not need to be a Mount Nittany Health patient to request an appointment, and there is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine. We will contact you with your appointment date and time.
For a complete list of nearby vaccine clinic locations, visit vaccines.gov
Test collection site update
As a reminder, beginning Monday, June 28, the COVID-19 test collection site located at the Mount Nittany Medical Center parking garage will relocate to Mount Nittany Health – Blue Course Drive. The site will be available Monday – Friday, from 4:00 –7:00 pm, and Saturday, from 8:00 am to noon, for symptomatic pediatric and adult patients, by appointment only. The collection site accepts orders from any provider as long as they make the appointment and fax the order. To make an appointment, call Mount Nittany Health’s central scheduling at (814) 234-6106.
Please note, the test collection site operates outside of the normal business hours for the lab, imaging department and pain clinic at Mount Nittany Health –Blue Course Drive. The facility will undergo special cleaning measures each night for the safety of patients and staff. Additionally, the COVID-19 test collection site at Mount Nittany Health – Mifflin County remains open for patients of that practice.