STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health is looking for volunteers in our community, including active or retired licensed health care professionals such as nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, nursing students and medical students, to help administer COVID-19 vaccines at our vaccine clinics at Mount Nittany Health.
Mount Nittany Health is committed to administering the COVID-19 vaccine to our community as quickly as possible, as supplies are made available. To date, Mount Nittany Health has administered more than 11,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the community and more than 7,000 future doses are scheduled. We need your help to continue our COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
If you are interested in volunteering, please visit our COVID Vaccination Volunteer page to see if you are eligible and to apply.