STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health received a shipment of the newly-approved COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 16, and plans to begin immunizing its direct care staff and providers this week, according to the health system’s COVID-19 vaccine response task force.
Mount Nittany Health’s Chief Medical Officer Nirmal Joshi, MD, FACP, is leading the effort and says that while receiving the vaccination is voluntary for Mount Nittany Health providers and staff, it is strongly encouraged. Feedback from a staff survey suggests most of the staff intend to be vaccinated.
“We are certainly encouraged by FDA clinical trial findings that the Pfizer vaccine offers nearly full protection against virus symptoms after receiving both doses,” said Dr. Joshi. “Its overall effectiveness also seems to span across all age groups, genders, racial and ethnic minorities and those with underlying conditions like diabetes and obesity. It’s very promising, and a glimmer of hope during this pandemic.”
Those vaccinated will receive their second dose of the COVID-19 inoculation 21 days after their first injection, as indicated by Pfizer.
Dr. Joshi also reminds the community that even with the hope that the vaccine provides, it will be some time before it is available to the greater community, and even so, we must not just rely on a vaccine to mitigate spread of the virus.
“The most effective safety measures we can take against COVID-19 continues to be wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and maintaining social distance,” he says. “These measures are especially important during the holidays as we continue to see a rise in COVID cases and subsequent hospitalizations.”