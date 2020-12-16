Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 22 inches with the highest amounts east of a line from State College, to Lock Haven and Wellsboro, with the lower end amounts near the Route 219 corridor from Ridgway to Bradford. * WHERE...Northern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From noon today to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact today's evening and Thursday morning's commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy snow with accumulation rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are likely late this afternoon and tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&