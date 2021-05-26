STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health announced recently its campaign for continued community education on the COVID-19 vaccine. “Doctors’ orders: Don’t wait. Vaccinate!” offers an online toolkit for community leaders and members at-large to support having difficult but crucial conversations with those hesitant to be vaccinated.
“With just under 44 percent of Centre County fully vaccinated, we still have a long way to go until the majority of our community is vaccinated and we can further relax COVID mitigation measures and safely return to more normal routines,” shares Mount Nittany Health Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, Tiffany Cabibbo, DSc.
Whether speaking with family, friends or colleagues, facts are crucial to help with conversations about the vaccine. English and Spanish versions of a COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet, helpful talking points, sample social media posts and a promotional flyer – appropriate for personal or business use – can be downloaded at mountnittany.org/covid/vaccine-resources.
“All Pennsylvanians ages 12 and older eligible to schedule their vaccination appointments – 12 to 17-year-olds are currently eligible for the Pfizer vaccine,” adds Dr. Cabibbo. “We strongly encourage everyone that is eligible to sign up for a vaccine as soon as possible.”
To sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine at Mount Nittany Health, you can register on our COVID-19 webpage at mountnittany.org/coronavirus. Click “Sign up now” and complete the form at your convenience. As a reminder, you do not need to be a Mount Nittany Health patient to request an appointment, and there is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine. We will contact you with your appointment date and time.
To see a full list of vaccination clinics in the area, visit vaccines.gov.