STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health has announced that its marketing and communications department secured nine national awards at the 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards, including two gold medals, four silver, one bronze and two merit recognitions.
The health system’s submissions featured ads, videos and website from its Courageous at Heart branding which honors the courage, compassion and dedication of its employees and providers to the community members that trust Mount Nittany Health with their care.
“We are both humbled and delighted to be awarded for our work to share the stories of Mount Nittany Health. Our brand underscores Mount Nittany Health’s legacy of compassion, excellent clinical care and extraordinary service to our community,” said Tom Charles, executive vice president, system development and chief strategy officer.
Mount Nittany Health received a special recognition for CourageousAtHeart.org – its virtual gratitude board where members of the community have, and continue, to leave notes of thanks to the providers and staff who have cared for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, a special recognition was received for the health system’s open letter to the community that was published in a local publication on Dec. 20. The open letter titled, “I will hold her hand,” was signed by more than 700 providers and staff to encourage the community to mask and practice COVID-19 preventative measures.
“It’s our privilege to tell the stories of courage and compassion shown every day by the employees and providers at Mount Nittany Health,” shared Nichole Monica, director of marketing and communications. “These awards are a reflection of their work – the triumphs, the struggles, the joy and everything in between, especially in this last year. I am incredibly proud of my team for the way they tell these stories with the highest commitment to excellence and for honoring the people of Mount Nittany Health and the communities we serve.”
Additional awards were received for the launch of the Courageous at Heart brand, including print ads, social media, mobile media content, employee communications and electronic advertising – further positioning Mount Nittany Health as a healthcare leader.
A national panel of judges were engaged in reviewing more than 4,400 entries based on creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design and overall impact making the Healthcare Advertising Awards one of the oldest, largest and most widely respected healthcare advertising awards competitions in the country.