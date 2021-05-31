STATE COLLEGE — There are currently 14 COVID-positive inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ages 35 to 94, with an average daily census of 16 COVID positive inpatients so far this month.
To date, there have been 78 COVID related admissions for May. By comparison, last month there were 153 COVID related admissions, with an average daily census of 25.
Due to these declining numbers, we were pleased to be able to update our visitation policy last week, allowing one visitor per inpatient at Mount Nittany Medical Center during visiting hours, 2 to 6 p.m. daily.
To date, just under 46 percent of Centre County residents are fully vaccinated, and we are moving in the right direction. We must continue encourage others to schedule their vaccine appointment as soon as possible, if they have not yet done so. Whether speaking with family, friends or colleagues, facts are crucial to help with conversations about the vaccine, which is why Mount Nittany Health recently introduced its campaign for continued community education on the COVID-19 vaccine, “Doctors’ orders: Don’t wait. Vaccinate!”
English and Spanish versions of a COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet, helpful talking points, sample social media posts and a promotional flyer – appropriate for personal or business use – can be downloaded at mountnittany.org/covid/vaccine-resources.
As a reminder, all Pennsylvanians ages 12 and older are now eligible to schedule their vaccination appointments – 12 to 17-year-olds are currently eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Parents/guardians may register for a Pfizer vaccine for 12-17, and must be present at the time of the vaccine being administered to a minor.
To sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine at Mount Nittany Health, you can register on our COVID-19 webpage at mountnittany.org/coronavirus. Click “Sign up now” and complete the form at your convenience. As a reminder, you do not need to be a Mount Nittany Health patient to request an appointment, and there is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine. We will contact you with your appointment date and time.
For a complete list of nearby vaccine clinic locations, visit vaccines.gov.