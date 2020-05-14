STATE COLLEGE — Getting the care that you need, when you need it, matters. Mount Nittany Health has started to re-open services that were temporarily closed or limited due to direction from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Throughout the re-opening process, the health system is following federal and state regulatory guidelines and has implemented a variety of measures to ensure the safety of patients, staff, providers and the community. Examples of this include limiting the number of patients and people in any Mount Nittany Health location, screening all patients, visitors and staff at all facilities, requiring masking and using special cleaning and sanitizing processes.
Providers are working with patients to determine which appointments and procedures should be scheduled now. Patients should discuss any previously-planned treatments or procedures with their provider, as well as ongoing care for a chronic condition or any follow-up care. Mount Nittany Medical Center’s emergency department remains open. It is important to seek care when needed.
“Anyone experiencing a health emergency should not delay care and should not hesitate to visit the emergency department. Waiting too long to address an emergent health situation can cause detrimental outcomes,” says Brian Newcomb, MD, director, Mount Nittany Medical Center Emergency Department. “We have always taken precautions to keep our patients and staff safe. We are here for you, and ready to care for you.”
For added convenience, Mount Nittany Health recently introduced telehealth visits for patients of Mount Nittany Physician Group. The service offers real-time secure communication between patients and providers, without patients having to leave their home or office. To request an appointment, patients can call their provider’s office for a consultation. Providers will determine if a telehealth visit is right for each patient.
Christopher Hester, MD, provider with Mount Nittany Physician Group Internal Medicine and clinical chief officer of primary care services with the Physician Group, says, “Patients can feel safe knowing that we have added additional measures to protect them during a visit. At our Physician Group locations, there are special protective barriers between patients and staff in registration areas, we have developed workflows to maintain social distancing in our waiting rooms, and we’re using telehealth appointments when possible to provide care.”
“We are following all CDC and Department of Health guidelines as we begin scheduling and performing more surgical procedures,” shares Upendra Thaker, MD, FIPP, associate chief medical officer, Mount Nittany Health. “Our multi-disciplinary team has put safety measures in place for both patients and staff. Your surgeon’s office will contact you to reschedule your surgery. However, if your condition has worsened, please call your doctor. A few days ahead of your surgery, we will call you for screening and coordinate any special arrangements with you.”
No matter what type of care you need, Mount Nittany Health is open and prepared. For more information, please visit mountnittany.org/open.