STATE COLLEGE — Just over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the area, vaccines to combat the virus are now readily available to Pennsylvanians ages 16 and older – with final approval of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds currently in review with the Centers for Disease Control Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
Since opening their respective large scale vaccination clinics early this February, both Mount Nittany Health and Centre Volunteers in Medicine have been working tirelessly to vaccinate as many interested community members as have wanted a vaccine, as quickly as possible. Both are administering the vaccine to anyone who currently meets the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s eligibility criteria.
With the longstanding shared goal of continually improving access to care for every community member, the two healthcare organizations are speaking out on the importance of COVID-19 vaccines.
Mount Nittany Health’s Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, Tiffany Cabibbo, DSc, said, “While we have come a long way in vaccinating our community, we still have a distance to go. With less than 40 percent of Centre County fully vaccinated, it will take many more people receiving their vaccine if we hope to return to any sense of normalcy in our everyday lives. Please do your vaccine research and talk with your doctor if you have concerns. Vaccines are available and I urge all who are able to be vaccinated do so as soon as possible.”
“Whether it’s spending quality time with friends and family, or taking that much needed summer vacation, we all want to get back to enjoying our favorite things in life,” added Cheryl White, Executive Director of CVIM. “COVID-19 vaccines are our best protection against this virus and are paramount to us getting to the other side of this pandemic. If you are eligible to receive the vaccine, please register now. There is hope.”
The US Food and Drug Administration and the CDC have shown that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing serious illness from the COVID-19 virus. To date, over 245 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been safely given in the United States.
To schedule a vaccine at Mount Nittany Health, simply visit mountnittany.org/coronavirus, click “Sign up now” and complete the form at your convenience. You do not need to be a Mount Nittany Health patient to request an appointment, and there is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine. A representative of the health system will contact you with your appointment date and time. Second appointments will be scheduled before you leave your appointment.
To register for a vaccine with CVIM, you can also sign up online at cvim.net. Second appointments will automatically be scheduled at this time. Those needing assistance or who are without computer access, can call 814.231.4043 to schedule an appointment.
Both Mount Nittany Health and CVIM offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Currently, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children age 16 and older. If an individual is 16 years of age or older and meets the eligibility criteria, Mount Nittany Health or CVIM will schedule a vaccine appointment.
Parents/guardians may register for a Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year-olds as soon as approval is announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which is expected in the next few days.
A parent/guardian must be present at the time of the vaccine being administered to a minor.
For the most up to date information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania, visit health.pa.gov.