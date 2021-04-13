STATE COLLEGE — There are currently 30 COVID-positive inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ranging in age from 19 to 90, according to MNMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Updendra Thaker.
In March, there was a total of 124 COVID positive inpatients, with an average daily census of 18. So far this month, there have already been 62 COVID-related admissions with an average daily census of 23.
“We continue to see COVID-related hospitalizations increase, and we are very concerned with this trend,” Thaker said in a statement.
“We also continue to monitor virus activity in the community and within the health system on a daily basis, and — while we hope we do not reach that point — are prepared to make service adjustments as needed to serve our COVID positive inpatients and those needing us for acute and surgical care.”
To date, nearly 33,000 vaccines had been administred to the community, and have more than 5,000 future appointments scheduled. With the recent announcement that the state Department of Health is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccine strategy, MNMC remains committed to vaccinating as many people as possible, quickly.
Anyone 16 and older, according to DOH guidelines, is encouraged to sign up for a vaccine on the COVID-19 webpage at mountnittany.org/coronavirus. Just click on the link: “Join the waitlist,” and complete the form at your earliest convenience. When it’s your turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, MNMC will contact you with your appointment date and time.
“Together, we can reach the other side of the pandemic. Each of us at Mount Nittany Health ask that you please help us by avoiding social gatherings, keep wearing your masks and frequently wash your hands. These measures have been proven to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and we need the entire community to do its part. We cannot do this alone.”
For help with the Mount Nittany Health vaccine clinic waitlist system or for answers to frequently asked questions, visit the COVID-19 vaccine information page at mountnittany.org/coronavirus.