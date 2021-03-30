HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 7,144.
Elk County added 24 more cases and Jefferson County added 14.
Blair County added 29 cases, Cambria County added 23, and Centre County added 53 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,121 cases and 312 deaths
- Cambria — 12,242 cases and 403 deaths
- Centre — 14,492 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,144 cases and 128 deaths
- Elk — 2,538 cases and 37 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,978 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 5,032 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,020,300.
There are 1,916 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 389 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,400 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19 stood at 7.6%.
As of Monday, March 29, there were 34 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,049 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.
Vaccine highlights
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, March 30, Pennsylvania is the 12th state in the country in terms of percentage of population which has received at least one dose.
- Vaccine providers have administered 5,043,676 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, March 30.
- 1,781,870 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.
- 1,599,860 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
- 3,381,730 people have received at least their first dose.