Certified Nurses Aid is one of the top 10 high demand jobs. Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s CNA program will prepare you to perform patient/resident care under the supervision of a licensed nurse.
Students will learn the following basic skills:
• Taking and recording vital signs
• Personal care
• Activities of daily living
• Restorative/Rehab Care
Successful completion of this course prepares you to take the Pennsylvania Nurse Aide Competency Exam and enroll in the CNA registry for Pennsylvania.
Orientation will be held on Nov. 13, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. Class will start on Nov. 16, 2020 from 3:30-9 p.m. and run until Dec. 11, 2020.
Cost of the program is $1,750. Cost includes books and supplies.
Cost for CCCTC graduate is $1,025. Cost includes books & supplies.
For funding resources, contact:
- Guardian Healthcare, Amber Warren, 715-6734
- Mt. Laurel Nursing Home, Michele Jones, 765-7545
- Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation, Benjamin Ruggles, 236-0600 or benjamin.ruggles@ridgevieweldercare.com
- Your local Careerlink.