The 12th Annual Clearfield YMCA Fair Fun 5K Run, Walk and 100 Meter Kids Dash was held on the last Saturday of the 160th Clearfield County Fair. Below are the winners of each category.
- Open Men, first, Matthew Berzonsky, 16:28; second, Jon Berzonsky, 17:17; third, Christian Roemer, 17:35.
- Open Women, first, Morgan Roemer, 20:12; second, Tonya Bond, 21:15; third, Gina Graham, 21:37.
- Men 11 –14, first, Jay Sheloski, 21:01; second, Landon Akers, 21:24; third, David Magnusan Jr., 25:55; fourth, Christopher Justice, 28:41; fifth, James Baldwin, 35:26; sixth, Nathaniel McKee, 49:11.
- Men 15 –19, first, Chad Muckey, 17:48; second, Joseph Foradora, 17:52; third, Will Berzonsky, 17:55; fourth, Yarus Jaedan, 19:15; fifth, Sage Carr, 19:30; sixth, Eli Fox, 20:26; seventh, Jacob Alexander, 21:23; eighth, Andreas Scanzo, 25:30; ninth, David Graham, 27:17.
- Men 20 –29, first, Dallas Bond, 18:24; second, Jared Braun, 19:39; third, Ethan Fritz, 19:49; fourth, Zack Hopkins, 24:34; fifth, Preston Sheeder, 1:03:18.
- Men 30 –39, first, Nick Sipes, 20:40; second, Todd Sudik, 21:59; third, Andrew Shimko, 22:55; fourth, Joshua Carr, 22:59; fifth, Eric Yingling, 23:01; sixth, Jason Bartlebaugh, 25:36; seventh, Ryan McKeown, 27:57; eighth, Ricky Morales, 28:09; ninth, Jason Emerick, 32:07; tenth, Craig Blose, 39:39.
- Men 40 –49, first, Thomas Berzonsky, 20:57; second, Cory Yarus, 22:53; third, Todd Grady, 30:00.
- Men 50 –59, first, Randall Bond, 20:44; second, Rob Redden, 22:15; third, Christopher McGarry, 25:48; fourth, Scott Kolesar, 28:49; fifth, Greg Hubler, 28:49; sixth, Charles Wurster, 33:03; seventh, Sean Dunn, 47:51; eighth, Jim Parks Jr., 52:23; ninth, Brett Decker, 1:03:58.
- Men 60 and up, first, Tim Andrulonis, 23:03; second, Stan Skiles, 25:06; third, Mike Mitskavish, 26:29; fourth, Doug Shugarts, 28:36; fifth, Rusty McCracken, 30:38; sixth, Robert Carr, 32:15; seventh, Jerry McCracken, 44:33.
- Women under 11, first, Elizabeth McHissich, 31:34; second, Claire Akers, 35:14.
- Women 11 –14, first, Caitlyn Albertson, 28:11; second, Ruth Wurster, 28:19; third, Juliet Bowers-Condon, 50:38.
- Women 15 –19, first, Sidney Beers, 22:12; second, Erika Alexander, 24:21; third, Delaney Yarus, 24:59; fourth, Kyleigh Dunn, 47:51.
- Women 20 –29, first, Brook Emerick, 31:22; second, Ashley Carlyn, 1:03:1; third, Marissa Decker, 1:03:58.
- Women 30 –39, first, Vanessa Johnson 22:40; second, Jilynn Hess 25:32; third, Betsy Rebar, 27:56; fourth, Autumn Tack, 28:17; fifth, Lindsie Wisor, 1:03:18; sixth, Jackie Bailey, 1:03:20.
- Women 40 –49, first, Christi Manno, 26:32; second, Mary Horner, 27:20; third, Heather Fox, 28:41; fourth, Janel Justice, 29:23; fifth, C. Johnson-McHissich, 31:34; sixth, Gwendolyn Akers, 35:21; seventh, Shana Davis, 40:49.
- Women 50 –59, first, Vicki Hoov 42:10.
- Women 60 and up, first, Deb Keith, 42:11; second, Deb Bowers, 50:38.