The YMCA classes in aquacise will resume on June 8. There are a few new policies for the protection of its clients and staff.
There will be two classes of 12 members each. One is from 9 to 9:45 a.m. and the second is from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Participants must register by calling 765-5521 in advance because of the limited space, due to practicing social distancing.
Participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and the two classes will accommodate the normal number of people who have been coming to the class. The YMCA is asking that everyone come in their bathing suits and come straight to the pool area. After the class, swimmers can go to the locker rooms, but the Y is asking that members please limit their time.
The restroom is available for use, but the showers are closed at this time. The YMCA is closed from 1:30 to 3 p.m. for cleaning the facility each day.