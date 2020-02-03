A new support group for parents of children struggling with addiction is starting in Clearfield at the Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 River Rd., on Monday nights from 5:45 – 7:15 p.m.
No registration or cost are required.
It is estimated that 6,700 Americans begin to abuse prescription drugs each day, one third of those under the age of 18. That’s 2.4 million new drug abusers each year, nearly one percent of the US population, and that’s just prescription drugs. Heroin use has doubled in five years. Heroin deaths are up 500 percent over the past 15 years. Drug overdose deaths now exceed car crashes in annual deaths.
Years of working as a substance abuse counselor taught Mike Speakman that overcoming addiction isn’t just about treatment for the individual. It takes support from the family as well.
“A good example is diabetes,” Speakman said. “You didn’t cause it, but if your son had it you might want to learn about it so you could help better.”
Speakman had been offering education for families in single weekend sessions. After years, however, he eventually realized the change that needs to occur with drug and alcohol addiction is a long-term change for the entire family. They may learn a lot over a weekend, but repetition and consistency is what will cause the change.
Interestingly, although Parents of Addicted Loved-Ones focus is on helping the family members, it indirectly seems to help their loved one. Speakman notes that what he began to see was the “When the parents go help and started making changes in how they deal with their sons and daughters, I saw the addicted loved ones eventually seeking help.”
That’s why he began the PAL-Group. Mike is also the author of The Four Seasons of Recovery, for Parents of Alcoholics and Addicts.
The first meeting began in July of 2006 at the Calvary Addiction Recovery Center and in 2015, PAL was handed over to a group of parent volunteers who incorporated PAL as a non-profit. Since 2015, PAL has spread across the United States. Each meeting, which is designed for parents or spouses of loved ones going through an addiction, begins with a prayer, followed by introductions. The group is then presented with one of nine lessons; which include Healthy Helping and the Four Stages of Growth in Recovery. After some discussion of the lesson, the members of the group give an update about what’s going on in their lives and then the meeting ends with prayer. The group is designed for each individual to learn at their own pace. The challenge is that much of the education goes against natural parenting instincts.
Jerry Law, a certified interventionist, says it’s important for parents or spouses to find a support group like PAL so that they don’t have to feel so alone. “It’s critical,” he said. “It’s the only way to survive. You feel like, what did I do wrong? You didn’t do anything wrong. This is reality. This is life. This is the hand you’ve been dealt. If you’re going to live beating yourself up you’re never going to be healthy.”
PAL does not endorse any particular action. The group is just one way parents and spouses can educate themselves and prepare to make their own decisions. Stories abound of parents whose sons and daughters are now in recovery and credit PAL for the changes.