Clearfield Area United Way is committed to connecting residents to prescription savings resources during the coronavirus pandemic through its partnership with FamilyWize, an organization focused on improving the health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities.
Residents will receive savings on medications by using the free FamilyWize prescription program card. Since it is not required to show a Card, when residents call in to get a script filled, refilled or visit the pharmacy, they can provide this information: BIN – 610194. Card ID – FW100. Group ID – FW100. PCN: FW
The card does not physically need to be presented.
“Through the years, county residents have saved over $65,000,” explained Nancy Pinto from United Way.
The free FamilyWize prescription savings card immediately lowers the cost of prescription medications by an average of 45 percent and can be used whether or not you have insurance. Registration is not required for the FamilyWize card and there is no eligibility criteria to use it.
“Residents struggle with the high costs of prescriptions and especially now, need help” Mrs. Pinto explained. The Familywize support team is available to help people not only access affordable medications, but work with their pharmacies to help deliver prescriptions to their doors.
Here are 3 steps for how people can call to help coordinate at home delivery of prescription medications:
- Call the FamilyWize toll free number at 800-222-2818
- A FamilyWize team member will work with you and your local participating pharmacy to arrange and schedule delivery to your home
- Ask your pharmacist to apply your FamilyWize card number to receive a discount on your prescription
To learn more about the savings FamilyWize offers, please visit FamilyWize.org or simply download the free FamilyWize mobile app. For other types of help and additional resources, please call your local 211 or visit 211.org. And, while you do not need a card to physically present, you can always call C.A.U.W. at 765-6521 and we will send the reusable, good at pharmacies nationwide, cards out to you free.