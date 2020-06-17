Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. is hosting a Trivia Night on Saturday, June 27 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Teams of adults age 21 and older are invited to participate. To provide some social distancing, teams can only be made up of 1, 2, 3, or 4 people. The entrance fee is $10 per person.
Starr Hill Winery will be selling wine by the glass and by the bottle. Meat, cheese, crackers, and other snacks will be available for a donation to CAST. This is NOT a BYOB event.
Seating is limited — reserve your team.
The CAST Office will be open:
• Thursday, June 18 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
• Monday, June 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 24 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Reservations are preferred to be paid for prior to the event. Participants can also make unpaid reservations by calling 765-4474, emailing ClearfieldArts@gmail.com, or messaging CAST on Facebook.
Reservations for a team before the event will be guaranteed a table. Others may be seated in the auditorium. Participants will be sitting on stage, in the reception room, and in the auditorium to allow for social distancing.
There will be 6six rounds of trivia, with 10 questions in each round. Points will be awarded to the teams that can answer the questions correctly.
The team with the most points at the end of the night is the winner. They will earn bragging rights, plus the admiration of all in attendance.
A 50/50 will be done before the event starts, and between rounds.
CAST if located at 112 E. Locust St. in Downtown Clearfield.