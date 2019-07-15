The beginning of the school year is approaching quickly and many families in the area could use a helping hand obtaining necessary school supplies for their children.
That’s why every year The Phone Guys/Cellular Connection holds a free backpack giveaway.
This year’s event will be held on Sunday, July 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the store located at 216 North Second St. in Downtown Clearfield. Each child who comes to the store starting at 1 p.m. can get a free backpack including school supplies.
No purchase is necessary, but the child has to be present. The backpacks will be available while supplies last.
Additionally, kids can check out a Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department fire truck, a Clearfield Borough police car, and meet the firemen, police officers, plus Harley The Lion from wOK!w Radio.
“This is not a sales gimmick,” say Terry Narehood and Dennis Wood of The Phone Guys/TCC. “We won’t be pushing sales or promoting any current offers. It’s a really fun afternoon for us and it’s one way we give back to the community that has supported us for the past 25 years. And what better way to do that than to support the education of our local children.”