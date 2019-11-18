The Community Blood Bank is saying thanks for giving this holiday season. by offering blood donors a chance to win a $100 grocery gift card to a store of their choosing.
Everyone who signs in to donate is automatically entered to win the gift card. The Community Blood Bank will draw a winner every week.
The Community Blood Bank is the sole provider of blood and blood products to the entire Penn Highlands Healthcare hospital system — including Penn Highlands Clearfield. The Community Blood Bank is in urgent need of all blood types, especially type O blood donors.
The next drive will be held on Nov. 21, 1-5 p.m., at Penn Highlands Clearfield – Cancer Center, 815 Doctors Dr., Clearfield.
Walk-ins are welcome; appointments are available.
“This is the time of year we reflect on all that we are thankful for,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “Every year, thousands of local families are thankful the blood products are available when they are needed. That is why it is so important to have an adequate blood supply on the shelf year-round. It is the blood on the shelf that saves lives in accidents and trauma situations.”
Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. Donors must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. For more information or to find out if you are eligible visit www.fourhearts.org or call (877) 842-0631.