CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Vol. Fire Dept. and EMS are hosting a one-day event during “Home for the Holidays” on Nov. 9.
Bring a new, unused toy to donate for Toys for Tots foundation of Clearfield County children in need to make this years Christmas season an unforgettable one.
Last year, Toys for Tots served more than 2,000 children within the Clearfield County region and are expecting about the same or more again this year but their funds and toy supplies are dwindled down and in need of major support to keep serving the communities within the county.
Although the drive will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, donations will also be gladly accepted prior to the start of the event. So please, bring any donations to Rescue Hose & Ladder Fire and EMS department in Curwensville and let’s get this Ambulance patient compartment stuffed as full as we can to donate to a wonderful foundation.
For more information contact Josh Waldeck, who is overseeing this event, at the station by calling 236-2960 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.