DRIFTING — St. Severin Church in Drifting held the 17th annual Picnic Bonanza on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The winner of the $10,000 prize was Michael Krisch of Snow Shoe. The winner of the $2,000 prize was Dennis Drapcho of Clarence.
There were 10 $100 winners: Ken Bosak of Morrisdale, Marie Michaels of Boalsburg, Joe Fenush of Morrisdale, Francis Rogus of Clarence, Nate Veneziano of Clarence, Charlie and Debbie Saggese of Lanse, Shawn Moore of Morrisdale, Erica Kindlelberger of Lanse, Eugene Preslovich of Snow Shoe, Matthew Cowder of Kylertown, and Joan and Caroline Guydosik of Drifting.
The 50/50 was won by Melissa Fultz, the Basket of Cheer was won by Chris Shevretz, and the Lucky Lotto was won by Patricia Lewis.