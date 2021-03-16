St. Francis School has announced its money raffle winners from the St. Patrick’s Day Bazaar, which was held at St. Francis School on March 14.
The winner of the $10,000 grand prize was Ryan McBride.
The five $500 winners on the large raffle were Dave and Kristi Anderson, McCracken family group ticket, Mike, Shirley and Sara Zakutney, Gary Little, and Paul and Pat McDermott.
The winners of the small raffle were: $500 – Joel Peterson and Stephanie Tarbay; $250 – John Kaskan; $50 — Luke Pallo, Kenny Starr, Justin Kassab, Bernadette Johnson, and Nancy Lynch. The winner of the 50/50 drawing was Danielle Boyles, who received $250.