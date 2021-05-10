Squirrel Tails for Trout will be stocking huge trout this Thursday, May 13 at 11 a.m. near the Curwensville V.F.W.
This stocking is sponsored in part by Douglas B. Yingling, M.D., Impact Printing of Woodland, Glen Richey Sportsmen’s Club, Buds Electric Service, Inc., Spanky’s Cafe Roundtable, Buck’s Pizza of Clearfield, Nate Benton M6, Bee Kind Winery, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, and J. J. Powell, Inc., Jeff Powell, Pres.
Walmart Distribution employees will assist in the stocking. Public is welcome to participate. Call Pat Domico at (814) 236-3621 for more information.